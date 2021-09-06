Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

