Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $411.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average of $362.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

