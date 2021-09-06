Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $68.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

