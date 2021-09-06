Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,862 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.