Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,862 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.