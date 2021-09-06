Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 95 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in 3M by 12.5% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

MMM opened at $194.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

