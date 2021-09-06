Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.37. 1,664,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

