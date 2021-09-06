AMS Capital Ltda Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMS Capital Ltda cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.08. 7,357,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

