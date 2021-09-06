Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Sells $17,267.32 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Anthony Hughes sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $17,267.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.82 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.