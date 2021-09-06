Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Sells $17,267.32 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Anthony Hughes sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $17,267.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.82 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.