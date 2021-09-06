Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Sep 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.32.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

