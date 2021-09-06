Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $585.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.70 million to $591.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HSC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73.
About Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
