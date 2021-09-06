Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $585.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.70 million to $591.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

