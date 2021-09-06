Analysts Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77,832 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 70,985 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.83. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.