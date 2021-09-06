Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report sales of $122.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.99 million. Alteryx reported sales of $129.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $525.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $614.74 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of AYX traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,339 shares of company stock worth $1,944,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 107.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alteryx by 31,048.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 239,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

