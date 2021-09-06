Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $29.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings of $29.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.78 to $32.94. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $30.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $88.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.27 to $92.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $92.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $98.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,537.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,589.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,459.24.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

