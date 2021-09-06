Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.57. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 106,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.