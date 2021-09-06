Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,552. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

