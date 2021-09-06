Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post $146.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.90 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 193,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

