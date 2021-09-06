Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce $10.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.81 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 75,425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

