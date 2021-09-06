Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2021 – Aviat Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

8/27/2021 – Aviat Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research.

8/24/2021 – Aviat Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

8/24/2021 – Aviat Networks is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Aviat Networks is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $36.19 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

