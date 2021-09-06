Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target at $165.45

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Guardant Health by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $486,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,599. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $130.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

