Analysts Set Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) PT at $36.57

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,028. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

