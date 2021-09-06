Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $184.71

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 310,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.46. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

