Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Price Target at €52.80

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.13 ($62.51).

Several research firms have recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €1.34 ($1.58) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €58.74 ($69.11). 583,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.