Analyzing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 8.63 $187.10 million $3.71 17.95

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Kilroy Realty 71.92% 12.06% 6.48%

Risk & Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Portland Estates and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $70.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

