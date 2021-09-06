Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce $71.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.22 million and the lowest is $68.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $290.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,561. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

