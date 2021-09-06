Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,730,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 421,026 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $784,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 235,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29.4% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 42,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Apple by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 63,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.81. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

