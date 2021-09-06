Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $69.30.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.
