Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arconic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arconic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.05. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.