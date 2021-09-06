Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,557 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. KemPharm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,305 shares of company stock worth $47,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

