Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.