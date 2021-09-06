Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $226.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average of $240.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

