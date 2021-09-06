Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,259,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,226,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,765,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

