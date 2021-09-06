Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $91,557,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

