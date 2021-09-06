Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 53.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.36. 1,622,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average of $222.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

