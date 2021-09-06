Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. 470,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.