Argent Trust Co Has $10.49 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.