Argent Trust Co Has $5.42 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.