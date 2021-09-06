Argent Trust Co Purchases 15,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 39,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 315,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 178,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.