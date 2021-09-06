Argent Trust Co Sells 221 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

