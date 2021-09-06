Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 887 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

