Arizona State Retirement System Has $797,000 Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of INSM opened at $28.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

