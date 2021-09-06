Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,369 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vroom were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 96.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,184 shares of company stock worth $4,591,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

