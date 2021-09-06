Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE:FIX opened at $76.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.