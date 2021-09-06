Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,590 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cannae were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cannae by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Cannae by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cannae by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

