Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,536 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSH. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

