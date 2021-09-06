Arizona State Retirement System Sells 974 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

BECN stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

