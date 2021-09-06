Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $133.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. Arkema has a 52-week low of $95.95 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

