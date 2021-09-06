Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

ASAN opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -51.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,340,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,145,215.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,690,000 shares of company stock worth $91,200,100 and sold 146,632 shares worth $9,730,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 575.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

