Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,808 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

