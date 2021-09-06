Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $320.19 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.