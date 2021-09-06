Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $47.82 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 3.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Align Technology worth $47,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $721.50 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.44 and a 12 month high of $731.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $663.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

